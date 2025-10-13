💀Immigration-themed Halloween goes up in Bucks County neighborhood

🎃Skeletons are dressed as an ICE agent and a zip-tied immigrant

🗳️ Homeowners call themselves 'fired-up Republicans'

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Pa — A Halloween display with an apparent theme about immigration is creating a stir in a Bucks County town.

A picture of the display in Richland, posted by the Bucks County Courier Times, shows three skeletons. One is wearing a uniform similar to that of a ICE officer. The second is wearing a sombrero. A third has its wrists zip-tied together.

A woman who lives at the home told the Courier Times she and her husband are "full fledged Republicans" who are "fired up" about what is going on in the country.

Trump and Cruz amplify immigration debate with AI images

Sombreros have been used by Republicans during the ongoing budget battle with Democrats to drive home the GOP claim that Democrats want to provide free health care for unauthorized immigrants.

Prior to a budget meeting in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-Florida, wearing a sombrero and mustache.

U.S> Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also used AI to create images of 44 Democrats who voted against a Senate bill that would have kept the government open.

