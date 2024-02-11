Ex-PA kids club worker faces hundreds of new charges

☑️ Gerald Spoto worked at the Neshaminy Kids Club

☑️ Investigators found images of a seventh victum during their investigation

☑️ The newest victim was 11-years-old at the time

The former Neshaminy Kids Club employee faces hundreds of additional charges after investigators discovered photos of a seventh victim and his encounters with Gerald Spoto.

The 41-year-old from Bristol was charged in December with four counts of corruption of minors, two counts each of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a person less than 13 and aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16, and one count of indecent assault of a person less than 16.

Two more adults came forward in January resulting in two additional involuntary deviate sexual intercourse charges, two counts of indecent assault of a child and two counts of corruption of minors. He is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

Hundreds of images found

During a forensic exam of Spoto's two desktop computers, a laptop police and cell phone discovered photos of a boy who appeared to be 13-years-old, according to Bucks County Attorney General Jen Schorn. The boy was identified and his parents were contacted by police.

During a first interview the boy's parents told police their son spent a "significant amount of time" at Spoto's home on Disk Lane resulting in a significant change in his behavior, according to the complaint in the case. He also purchased gifts for their son which investigators called "classic grooming behavior" he demonstrated with other victims.

The boy in a separate interview told police Spoto sexually assaulted him "dozens of time" starting in 2021 when he was 11 years old.

Investigators recovered 274 images containing child sexual abuse material of the 13-year-old victim. Some of the photos showed the boy's genitals exposed or being touched by Spoto.

Spoto was arraigned Friday and was denied bail citing public safety concerns and his being considered a flight risk. A preliminary hearing is schedueld for Feb. 27.

Investigators believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information should contact Middletown Township Police at 215-750-3872, ext. 2215.

