Chaos at Pennsylvania farmers market: Man furious at ‘feeding all these illegals’

WARRINGTON, Pa. — A man refused to leave a food distribution event at an elementary school over concerns about where the food was being sent.

The John Barclay Elementary School has hosted a monthly farmers market since 2019 for Central Bucks School District families "who need a little extra food assistance" with dry goods, produce, milk, eggs, and bread available at no charge.

The district says 10,000 pounds of food is distributed at each event.

Who is getting the food?

During the event on Sept. 26, Nolan Thomas Holleden came to the school and aggressively asked if “they were feeding all of these illegals," according to Warrington police. School staff asked Holleden several times to leave and he refused. He followed a staff member as they walked toward the school to call the police.

When Holleden was told he could not come inside he started making a video and said that the food was going to "illegals."

Hollenden was charged with defiant trespass, actual communication to actor and disorderly conduct. He was processed at police headquarters and released.

