Fire destroys Bucks County duplex, hospitalizes 8

LANGHORNE, Pa. — An intense fire at a duplex sent several people to hospitals just before sunrise on Saturday morning.

Langhorne Middletown Fire Company Chief Frank Farry told NBC Philadelphia the fire at the house on West Richardson Avenue started around 5 a.m. An unconscious person was rescued from the second floor. Eight people from inside the house were hospitalized including two with serious injuries, according to the chief.

Farry told LevittownNow.com that a dog and several cats were killed in the blaze in the residence built over a century ago. Two vehicles in the driveway also burned in the fire.

Investigation underway

Fire companies from Lower Southampton and Feasterville were among the fire companies responding, according to their respective department Facebook pages.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the fire, according to LevittownNow.com.

House fire on West Richardson Avenue in Langhorne 11/16/24 (Lower Southampton Fire Department No.1)

