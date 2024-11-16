Fire destroys Bucks County duplex, hospitalizes 8

Fire destroys Bucks County duplex, hospitalizes 8

House fire on West Richardson Avenue in Langhorne 11/16/24 (Langhorne police) (Lower Southampton Fire Department No.1)

🔥 The fire was first reported after 5 a.m. Saturday morning

🔥 An unconscious person had to rescued from the second floor

🔥 Several pets died in the fire

 

LANGHORNE, Pa. — An intense fire at a duplex sent several people to hospitals just before sunrise on Saturday morning.

Langhorne Middletown Fire Company Chief Frank Farry told NBC Philadelphia the fire at the house on West Richardson Avenue started around 5 a.m. An unconscious person was rescued from the second floor.  Eight people from inside the house were hospitalized including two with serious injuries, according to the chief.

Farry told LevittownNow.com that a dog and several cats were killed in the blaze in the residence built over a century ago.  Two vehicles in the driveway also burned in the fire.

Investigation underway

Fire companies from Lower Southampton and Feasterville were among the fire companies responding, according to their respective department Facebook pages.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the cause of the fire, according to LevittownNow.com.

House fire on West Richardson Avenue in Langhorne 11/16/24 (Lower Southampton Fire Department No.1)
loading...

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Brush fire burns in Solebury, Pa. 11/1/24

Firefighters from two states continue to battle a tough brush fire in a wooded area on 11/1 and 11/2/24. The fire was first reported early Friday afternoon 11/1 in the area between Winfield Lane and Aquetong Road near the New Hope Ivyland Railroad train tracks, according to Solebury Township police.

Two dozen fire departments from Bucks and Montgomery Counties and New Jersey all responded to put out the fire as it went to three alarms, according to 6 ABC Action News.
Filed Under: Bucks County, Langhorne, Bucks County News
Categories: Trending, News in Pennsylvania

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM