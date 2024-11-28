High-tech thieves steal iPhones from people’s front doors in Pennsylvania

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa — A warning from a Bucks County police department about high-tech porch pirates has national implications.

Lower Southampton police said they have investigated thefts of iPhones stolen moments after they are delivered via FedEx.

The thieves were using stolen tracking data. This allows thieves to quickly arrive after a package has been delivered and take it before anyone notices there has been a delivery.

Theives are obtaining tracking information through internal breaches and the numbers are sold on the black market, according to Lower Southampton police.

The warning from Lower Southampton police did not disclose a specific brand of cell phone. CNET reported AT&T deliveries are specifically being targeted because the company does not require a signature for deliveries to be left.

iPhone delivery in Lower Southampton, PA theft captured by home security video iPhone delivery in Lower Southampton, PA theft captured by home security video (Lower Southampton police) loading...

'Violent encounters' between thieves

A law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News said several organized theft groups, often from out of state, are all after the phones resulting in "violent encounters" between thieves.

ABC News reported there have been 55 thefts in New York City and 77 in northern Virginia.

Lower Southampton police suggest these steps to prevent package theft:

Have deliveries shipped directly to a cell phone store or your workplace

Requesting signature confirmation for all high-value shipments.

Install a locked delivery box at your residence.

Use in-garage delivery services where available.

Deploy video doorbells with real-time notifications.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2024 New Jersey saw over 14,000 total layoffs in 2023, according to WARN data. By late 2024, several large companies had announced multiple rounds of cuts in NJ. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt