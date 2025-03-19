Pair admits beating Bucks County comic book store owner

✅ Owner Dave Schwartz suffered broken ribs and a concussion in the attack

FEASTERVILLE, Pa — Two Michigan truck drivers admitted they assaulted the long time owner of a Bucks County comic book store in October 2022.

Security video captured the entire attack after Zackery Maximus Tucker, 22, of Quincy, Michigan and Caleb James-Lorenze Simpson, 35, of Clarklake, Michigan walked into the Comic Collection store located on Bustleton Pikeon a Sunday afternoon. They asked owner Dave Schwartz who was the only person in the store, to see something displayed on a high shelf, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jen Schorn.

As Schwartz climbed a ladder one of the "customers" pulled the 63-year-old off causing him to fall to the floor landing on his back. The pair then beat Schwartz with brass knuckles, tied him up with zip ties and held a knife to his face threatening to kill him if he did not cooperate.

The pair loaded up a duffel bag with a laptop, comic books, Pokémon cards, action figures, and other store merchandise. The bag was later found in the back of the store.

Tucker and Simpson pled guilty on Friday to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and aggravated assault. Tucker was sentenced to five to 12 years in state prison and must pay $20,029,88 in restitution. He may also not have contact with Schwartz or his family.

Simpson's sentencing was deferred until May 2.

Comic Collection in Feasterville celebrates its 40th anniversary

Reminders of assault remain

Before sentencing Schwartz, whose store just celebrated its 40th year in business, told the court how the attack changed his life.

“They took the sense of security and safety away from me,” Schwartz said.

Reminders of the attack remain in the store. Comic Collection remains closed on Sunday. Longtime friends still came in on their own time to make sure there is always a second person present in the store

Lower Southampton police, who are responsible for policing in Feasterville, received a tip in December 2023 about Simpson and Tucker's involvement in the robbery. Police Chief Ted Krimmel told CBS Philadelphia the tip came during a conversation in a bar during which someone heard Tucker talk about the robbery.

Officers in Michigan were able to match surveillance photos with them. Detectives were also able to match paint-stained boots worn by Simpson and make a DNA match.

