🚨 Father and son arrested for possession of child pornography

🚨Over 100 disturbing images discovered on their devices

🚨 Most were of children under age 12

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A father and son were charged after their devices were found with pornographic images of children under the age of 12.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified Bensalem police after receiving a tip about someone at the Salem Crossing Apartments on Old Street Road trying to obtain child sexual abuse material on the internet.

Bensalem police were able to narrow the source to an apartment shared by Raul "Christian" Sandoval Jr., 34, and his 58-year-old father Raul Sandoval Sr.

Father and son behind bars

A forensic search of a desktop computer belonging to the son found over 100 images of females approximately 6-12 years old posing nude. Some showed the girls engaging in sex with males.

That's not all, officials said. Several images of females, approximately age 11, having sex with adult males were found on the father's phone, according to police.

Both were charged with sexual abuse of children (abuse material) and criminal use of a communication facility. They surrendered to police on Thursday and are being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

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