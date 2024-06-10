Owner shot dead outside his Hatboro, Pa salon, cops say

🚨Maurice Byrd called 911 after he said Stephen Strassburg called him the "n-word"

🚨Strassburg lives in the apartment about the salon

🚨A dispatcher heard all seven shots fired

HATBORO BOROUGH — A dispatcher heard shots being fired at a man found with multiple gunshots wound in the parking lot of a business early Saturday evening later died of his injuries.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said police were called to Razor Reese’s Salon and Spa on York Road just north of the downtown area of Hatboro around 6 p.m. and found Stephen Strassburg, 37, of Hatboro on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The owner of the salon, Maurice Byrd, 41, of Horsham, had an ongoing dispute with Strassburg who lived above the business, according to Steele. Byrd called police around 5:45 p.m. and said he was verbally assaulted by Strassburg. The dispatcher head five gunshots followed by two more after a pause.

According the affidavit in the case obtained by Fox 29 Byrd said he "had to" shoot Strassburg. The dispatcher asked if he hit Strassburg Byrd said he did.

Maurice Byrd Maurice Byrd (Montgomery County District Attorney's Office) loading...

First degree murder charges

Police found seven 9mm fired cartridge casings, according to the prosecutor. Police also recovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun, which was registered to Byrd. Byrd has a valid permit to carry a firearm. Strassburg did not have a weapon at the time of the shooting.

Byrd later told police that Strassburg called him a "dirty (n-word)" twice before he fired, according to the affidavit.

Byrd is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime. He is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

