Victims identified in Hatboro, Pa. triple fatal crash

🚨 Three people were killed in the crash on County Line Road Friday night

🚨 The identities of the victims were released on Tuesday

🚨 More information about the crash may be released later this week

HATBORO, Pa. — Three people killed in a horrific crash early Friday evening on County Line Road have been identified.

Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Janine Darby said the three-vehicle crash near Park Avenue on the Warminster border claimed the lives of Joseph Snavely and passenger Gabrielle Sims, both from Upper Southampton, and Anne Swoyer, 69, of Hatboro.

Hatboro police said a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Snavely headed west drifted into the eastbound lanes near Park Avenue and hit a Nissan SUV driven by Swoyer head-on. A third vehicle, a Hyundai traveling eastbound behind the Nissan, was also involved in the crash. One of the vehicles landed on its roof.

Sims and a second passenger in the Camaro, a 23-year-old woman, were taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital. Sims was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The cause of death for Simms, Snavely, Swoyer was determined to be multiple injuries and the manner of death was accidental, according to Darby.

Anne Swoyer (GIVNISH)

Remembering the victims

Anne Swoyer, 69, is remembered as a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend as well as someone who loved horses, according to her obituary. She was also an honors math teacher at Presentation BVM in Cheltenham.

Her family asked for donations to the The Special Needs Trust of Matthew Murray to benefit her nephew. He has a severe form of cerebral palsy and was much loved by Anne, according to her obituary.

Gabrielle Sims was mother to a 4-year-old girl, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser created by best friend Kaylee Graham. Donations will benefit her as she adjusts to life without her mother.

"She was an amazing mother, a caring sister, a loving daughter, a special niece, a great worker and an even better friend. This was such a horrible sudden accident and the family is in desperate need of help putting her to rest and making sure that her daughter is taken care of," Graham wrote.

Hatboro police told the Bucks County Courier Times they may release more information about the crash this week. They have not disclosed details about the circumstances of the crash including why Snavely's car drifted into oncoming traffic.

Gabrielle Simms (Kaylee Graham via GoFundMe)

