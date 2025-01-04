Employee stole $200K from Bucks County store, cops say

🚨 The employee was taken into custody on Sunday

🚨 Police did not disclose what was stolen and when

TINICUM TOWNSHIP, Pa (Bucks)— An employee was charged with stealing nearly a quarter million dollars from the Bucks County grocery store where he worked.

Tinicum Township police said Sukhwinder Singh, an employee of the Penn Jersey Food Mart in Ottsville, were contacted on Monday about a theft. Following an investigation that found over $200,000 had been stolen Singh was taken into custody and charged with second degree unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

Police did not disclose what was stolen from the store and when.

Singh is being held at the Bucks County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Tinicum police also provide police service to neighboring Ottsville.

Penn Jersey Food Mart is a chain of convenience stores with locations in eastern Pennsylvania.

