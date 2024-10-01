Totally new way of paying for tolls implemented by PA Turnpike

💲Apple Pay and Google Pay can be used with E-Z Pass and one-time payments

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will allow Google Pay and Apple Pay to be used as forms of payment for tolls on its app and website.

Users can now log into their accounts and use both as a mobile pay option on the Turnpike's PA Toll Pay website. The Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton says users have asked for them to be added as they seek faster and easier ways to process transactions.

“These new payment options deliver what the majority of our customers want: seamless and convenient mobility,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a statement. “Our customers have a clear preference for electronic payments, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is dedicated to understanding and meeting their evolving needs.”

The commission says that 86% of PA Turnpike travelers use E-ZPass to pay tolls.

Both methods can also also be used to make a one-time payment of a toll but not for automatic replenishment.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority already accepts Google Pay and Apple Pay for its E-Z Pass program. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the Delaware River Port Authority do not.

