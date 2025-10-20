☑️Early in-person voting like New Jersey isn’t available in Pennsylvania

☑️Pennsylvania offers 'on-demand' mail ballot voting through Oct. 28.

☑️ Bucks County voters can vote early at 1 of 3 election offices

Election Day 2025 will be an "off year" election with no statewide seats on the ballot but many local races for school board, councils and judges are still to be decided.

There are two countywide races for district attorney and sheriff. The last day to register to vote was Oct. 20.

How do I vote early in person?

There is no early in-person voting at a polling location like in New Jersey and other states. Instead, Pennsylvania offers on demand mail ballot voting.

Voters wishing to cast an early vote can go to their county election office to request, receive, vote and submit a mail-in or absentee ballot all in one visit. This process has already started and must be completed by Oct. 28.

The Bucks County election offices are located at located at 55 E. Court Street in Doylestown, 7321 New Falls Road in Levittown and 261 California Road, Quakertown.

What do I need to bring?

Voters will need to bring their PennDOT ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Weren't there long lines during last year's election?

Yes, long lines developed at all three county election offices as voters showed up for the presidential year election in 2024. After a voter waits in line it takes 10-15 minutes for a voter's ID to be checked, an application completed and a ballot printed. Election officials ask voters to be patient awaiting completion of the process.

A ballot can also be returned at a later date to a Board of Elections employee, submitted at an official drop box or sent through the mail. Ballots are securely held until Election Day when they will be counted.

Have any improvements been made for this year?

Turnout may be lighter since there are no federal or statewide offices on the ballot. Any change to the process including the addition of in-person voting would have to originate with the legislature which has not acted.

