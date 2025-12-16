🚨 Cash stolen in lightning-fast gas station burglary

🚨Surveillance video shows masked suspects and distinctive backpack

🚨Police seek tips after break-in

DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. — Burglars made off with up to $3,500 in cash in 30 seconds after breaking into a Bucks County gas station early Saturday morning.

The Central Bucks Regional police department released video of three thieves wearing masks and gloves breaking into the Exxon station on North Main Street in Doylestown Borough just after 3 a.m.

Two headed for the counter where the register, cigarettes and lottery tickets are sold and went to work. A third stayed at the front of the store, possibly to act as a lookout.

Thieves target cash drawer and vape products

As an alarm chirped incessantly, one stuffed vape pens into a distinctive "Sprayground” side drip backpack with a large shark mouth. Another opened a drawer and removed a bag with the cash inside. They then ran out of the store with their take.

Three video cameras captured the entire burglary by the thieves who were wearing black hooded sweatshirts. One of the sweatshirts read "Pennsylvania Sons of Anarchy."

Police asked anyone with information about the burglary to call 215-345-4143.

