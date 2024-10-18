Trump to ‘work’ at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, reports say

🍔 Kamala Harris says she worked at McDonald's as a student

🍔 Donald Trump branded it 'fake news'

🍔 He will reportedly stop at a Bucks County McDonald's

Donald Trump may make a unique campaign trip to Bucks County three weeks before the election.

CNN reported that the Republican former president will stop at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday and "work the fry cooker." Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has mentioned that she worked as a student at a McDonald's "doing french fries and ice cream."

Trump is skeptical of the story and told an Indiana rally in September he would stop at a McDonald's at some point and work the fry cooker for about a half hour.

Several media outlets including The Philadelphia Inquirer and NBC Philadelphia have reported Trump will stop at a McDonald's in or around Philadelphia on Sunday. The Bucks County Courier Times, citing "sources familiar with the visit," said Trump would stop at the location on Street Road in the Feasterville section of Lower Southampton.

The stop has not been added to the event page of Trump's campaign website as of late Friday morning, which lists a full schedule in Pennsylvania not near Bucks County. It shows a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, at 6 p.m. Saturday and a town hall in Lancaster. Pennsylvania at 5 p.m. Sunday.

President Donald Trump welcomes the 2018 NCAA FCS College Football Champions, The North Dakota State Bison, to the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 4, 2019, with McDonald's and Chick-fil-A fast food. President Donald Trump welcomes the 2018 NCAA FCS College Football Champions, The North Dakota State Bison, to the State Dining room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 4, 2019, with McDonald's and Chick-fil-A fast food. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) loading...

First time in Bucks County since April

It will be Trump's second campaign trip to Bucks County since he attended a fundraiser at the Newtown Athletic Club in April. Vice president nominee JD Vance was at the NAC on Sept. 28.

Trump canceled his appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown for the dedication of a new memorial.

The Republican nominee for president is locked in a battle Harris over Pennsylvania's Electorical College votes. There are nearly an equal number of registered Democrats and Republicans in a county that tends to be moderate with its vote.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Halloween Houses in Hamilton, NJ You Won't Want to Miss Looking for a frightly good time this Spooky Szn? Here are 5 places not to be missed in Hamilton Township in Mercer County. Gallery Credit: Chris Rollins

First flakes: When does snow season start in NJ? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow