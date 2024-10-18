Trump to ‘work’ at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania, reports say
🍔 Kamala Harris says she worked at McDonald's as a student
🍔 Donald Trump branded it 'fake news'
🍔 He will reportedly stop at a Bucks County McDonald's
Donald Trump may make a unique campaign trip to Bucks County three weeks before the election.
CNN reported that the Republican former president will stop at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on Sunday and "work the fry cooker." Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris has mentioned that she worked as a student at a McDonald's "doing french fries and ice cream."
Trump is skeptical of the story and told an Indiana rally in September he would stop at a McDonald's at some point and work the fry cooker for about a half hour.
Several media outlets including The Philadelphia Inquirer and NBC Philadelphia have reported Trump will stop at a McDonald's in or around Philadelphia on Sunday. The Bucks County Courier Times, citing "sources familiar with the visit," said Trump would stop at the location on Street Road in the Feasterville section of Lower Southampton.
The stop has not been added to the event page of Trump's campaign website as of late Friday morning, which lists a full schedule in Pennsylvania not near Bucks County. It shows a rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, at 6 p.m. Saturday and a town hall in Lancaster. Pennsylvania at 5 p.m. Sunday.
First time in Bucks County since April
It will be Trump's second campaign trip to Bucks County since he attended a fundraiser at the Newtown Athletic Club in April. Vice president nominee JD Vance was at the NAC on Sept. 28.
Trump canceled his appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa in Doylestown for the dedication of a new memorial.
The Republican nominee for president is locked in a battle Harris over Pennsylvania's Electorical College votes. There are nearly an equal number of registered Democrats and Republicans in a county that tends to be moderate with its vote.
