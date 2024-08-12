Dogs abandoned inside Morrisville, Pa. dog park

⭕The puppies were left inside the Morrisville Dog Park

⭕"An old lady who has too many dogs" gave them to the person who left them

⭕ The dogs are all in good health

MORRISVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. — Six dogs were left inside a Bucks County dog park by someone who had rescued them but realized they could not be kept in their apartment.

The puppies were left inside the fence of the Morrisville dog park on Saturday morning, according to Morrisville police. According to a handwritten note taped to a sign the individual who left them had rescued them from "an old lady who has too many dogs." They were the the result of her dogs "that keep getting pregnant."

"I tried taking them to my apartment but its no dogs allowed. Someone saw me and snitched. This is the safest place I could think of to put them. I hope they find homes," the note read.

Note left taped to a sign at the Morrisville Dog Park with abandoned dogs 8/10/24 Note left taped to a sign at the Morrisville Dog Park with abandoned dogs 8/10/24 (Morrisville Borough Police) loading...

Happy ending

Morrisville police posted pictures of the dogs and calling the person "motivated by good intentions" but not taking the correct action.

"Please be aware that animal shelters are available for individuals who can no longer care for their pets," police wrote in their Facebook post.

Morrisville police told CBS Philadelphia that the Bucks County SPCA's New Hope shelter took in three of the dogs. Three others were adopted on the pot.

Dogs abandoned at the Morrisville Dog Park 8/10/24 Dogs abandoned at the Morrisville Dog Park 8/10/24 (Morrisville Borough Police) loading...

