Delaware River bridge stays closed to NJ bound traffic indefinitely

🚧The New Hope-Lambertville Bridge has been closed to NJ-bound traffic

🚧A rusted steel pin will keep it closed into 2025

🚧The bridge is still open to pedestrians

The New Hope-Lambertville Bridge will remain closed to traffic headed to New Jersey as a rehabilitation project will last longer than expected after an "unforeseen structural condition" was discovered.

The westbound roadway of the 120-year-old bridge between New Hope, Pa. and Lambertville, NJ was closed in January to traffic for what was originally scheduled to last 10 months, accoridng to the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission. The closure was extended into 2025 after work crews discovered an 18-inch long steel pin that is 4 inches in diameter located in the bridge’s second span from the Pennsylvania side had rusted and was in danger of failing under a heavy load.

The pin is hidden by other steel components and was not seen in earlier inspections. A sandblasting project led to the pin's discovery. Ultrasounds of the other pins showed they are okay.

“We understand the importance this bridge has to New Hope and Lambertville, and we are committed to resolving this issue as quickly and safely as possible,” DRJTBC Executive Director Joe Resta said in a statement. “The public’s safety and the bridge’s structural integrity are top priorities.”

Solving the problem

The installation of a friction-collar system on the second span around Thanksgiving will allow it to keep being used. Activation of the device will require full closure of the bridge over two nights in December. Once installation is complete the walkway could be completely reopened.

The free bridge was opened to traffic in 1904 and tolls removed in 1920.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Counties with the lowest cost of living in Pennsylvania Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Pennsylvania using data from Niche. Gallery Credit: Stacker