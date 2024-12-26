Cop fatally shot in NC grew up in Bucks County, report says

🚨 Officer Michael Horan was shot at a Greensboro, NC grocery store

A police officer killed during a grocery store robbery in North Carolina on Monday grew up in Bucks County, according to a report.

Greensboro Police Assistant Police Chief MJ Harris said officer Michael Horan responded to a call about a man with a firearm inside a Food Lion grocery store around 11 a.m. Monday. Horan was fatally shot during the incident. Harris did not disclose details of the shooting.

Tarell Isaac McMillian, 34, of Greensboro, was taken into custody by the North Carolina Highway Patrol following a pursuit and charged with first-degree murder, according to Harris. He is being held at the Guilford County Jail. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the state's lead law enforcement agency, is continuing the investigation.

Michael Horan while with the U.S. Coast Guard (Greensboro, NC police)

'He was an excellent officer'

LevittownNow.com reports Horan grew up in the Levittown section of Middletown Township and attended Neshaminy schools. The Neshaminy High School - Class of 1998 Facebook page wrote "This one hits hard...rest in peace, Mike."

"Terrible, terrible news. Such a great dude. I’ll always remember carpooling to summer football camp & surfing trips to LBI. RIP, Horan," read one comment to the post.

A Help A Hero fundraiser has been created to assist his family.

Harris said Horan joined the department in September, 2017 to start the 103 PBIC Academy.

"He was an excellent officer. He had an outstanding reputation inside the Department and the community. We ask that you please keep his family, friends and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers," Harris wrote.

Officer Horan served with the Coast Guard Counter-Terrorism Unit and was previously stationed in New Jersey where he conducted counter-terror, counter-narcotics and counter human trafficking missions, according to Greensboro police.

He has also received a lifesaving award for rescuing a father and son from rip-currents while on vacation with his family in Emerald Isle, NC, according to Harris.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

