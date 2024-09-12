Bucks County, Pa. charged after toddler eats THC gummies

☑️ Dad Davan Philip Thomas ate THC gummies and left them out

☑️His toddler son found the candies the next day and injested them

☑️The boy fell and had a change in his behavior

UPPER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. — A father faces charges after his 1-year-old son ate THC gummies.

Davan Philip Thomas was eating the candy when he left them on the kitchen table of his Upper Southampton home on Aug. 22.

The next morning after Thomas left for work, the toddler found the gummies and ate them, according to the complaint in the case obtained by PALivingNews.com. The number of gummies eaten was not disclosed.

The child had a "change in mental status" following a fall and was taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital where "testing revealed the presence of cannabinoids," the affidavit says.

Charges for dad

Investigators believe Thomas "violated a duty of care and protection when they failed to take necessary steps to isolate illegal drugs from the child's access which created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injured," according to the affidavit.

Thomas was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and possession of marijuana. He was released on $7,500 bail. A hearing scheduled for Thursday was postponed, according to the court.

The current condition of the child was not disclosed by Upper Southampton police.

Thomas had purchased the gummies in New Jersey. THC gummies are legal to purchase and consume in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

THC gummies are edible candies infused with tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive compound found in cannabis, according to the Canabis Pharmacy.

