Caught on video: Late night vandalism on Montgomery County school

🚨Surveillance video captured images of a car entering the property

UPPER MORELAND, Pa. — Police say two people left a trail of ugly vandalism at Montgomery County elementary school in 20 minutes late Saturday night.

Surveillance cameras captured a red sedan entering the school grounds of the Upper Moreland Elementary School at 11:50 p.m. The sedan drove to the back of the school where vandals spraypainted the building and playground equipment with swastikas "and other vulgar words and drawings," police said.

They were gone by 12:10 a.m.

Upper Moreland police asked anyone with information about the car or the occupants to call 215-657-4700.

State Sen. Maria Collett, D-Montgomery, said in a statement that "support for Nazism has been, is today, and will forever be wrong and fundamentally anti-American."

"This intolerable act is not just an attack on a school. It is an attack on our values, our community, our fundamental principles of justice and equality," Collet said.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

March 14, 2025 - Lunar Eclipse Times For Philly, PA & NJ These are the times when you should expect to see the lunar eclipse across Philadelphia, southeastern Pennsylvania and parts of New Jersey. Information is from the National Solar Observatory. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST