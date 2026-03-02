🚨 A Bucks County movie theater was evacuated after a bomb and shooting threat

🚨Police searched the Regal UA Oxford Valley with K-9 units; nothing was found

🚨Police presence had been higher because of U.S. attack on Iran

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — With tensions heightened and security increased following the U.S. attack on Iran, a Bucks County movie theater was evacuated Saturday night over threats of violence.

Middletown police said the Regal UA Oxford Valley received a call around 7 p.m. that the theater was going to be shot up and there was a bomb inside the building at Oxford Valley Mall. The building was evacuated, and the theater refunded all movie tickets, customers told the Bucks County Courier Times.

Heavy police response at Oxford Valley Mall complex

Bomb-sniffing dogs were brought in to search the 14-screen theater but nothing was found.

