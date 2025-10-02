🚨Bucks County Catholic school teacher indicted on federal child porn charges

🚨Richard Adamsky was charged locally on similar charges in June

🚨 The FBI arrested Adamsky as he was about to enter a hearing

WARMINSTER, Pa. — A Bucks County Catholic school teacher who told police he had downloaded "too many" images of child sexual abuse material now faces a federal indictment, officials say.

Richard "Rick" Adamsky, 65, named a "distinguished teacher" at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School, was charged in June with possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. As Adamsky's hearing in Warminster Municipal Court was about to begin on Monday, he was taken into custody by the FBI on new charges.

U.S. Attorney David Metcalf said that Adamsky knowingly received a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct in June. He also had two computers and two flash drives with images of minors under the age of 12 engaged in sexual activity.

Prosecutors: Victims’ ages matched school’s student population

Bucks County Attorney General Jennifer Shorn said that the age of the children he teaches and coaches "is consistent with the age group depicted in the illicit images found on his devices." Nativity of Our Lord teaches students in grades 1-8, according to the school's website.

Schorn said there is no evidence so far of any "hands-on offenses."

The school said that Adamsky was suspended in June pending the outcome of the investigation. He was also a sports coach at the school.

