🚨 An FBI tip started an investigation into teacher Richard Adamsky

🚨 He teaches at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Warminster

🚨 Adamsky was named a 'distinguished teacher' in Bucks County

WARMINSTER, Pa. — A longtime Catholic school teacher and sports coach recently named a county "distinguished teacher" faces charges of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

An investigation into Richard "Rick" Adamsky, 65, a teacher at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School was started by the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported the possible downloading of a photo showing a prepubescent female posing nude, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Shorn.

The IP was traced to Adamsky's Warminster home where he was arrested on Wednesday.

Adamsy had "too many" images downloaded to count

Adamsky admitted that he has downloaded hundreds of illegal images over the past four or five years. When asked by investigators for the number of photos he replied, "too many."

Schorn said the age of the children he teaches and coaches "is consistent with the age group depicted in the illicit images found on his devices." Nativity of Our Lord teaches students in grades 1-8, according to the school's website.

Schorn said there is no evidence so far of any "hands-on offenses."

According to the school's Facebook page Adamsky was named a "distinguished teacher" for Bucks County in May.

Shorn ask anyone with information about Adamsky to contact Warminster police at 215-672-1000.

