Bucks County taxpayers will get an unwanted gift they can't return in the new year in the form of a county tax increase.

County commissioners approved a $517 million operating budget for 2026 that will increase the county real estate tax by $1.38 per week for the average household, or $71.76 per year. The budget will close a $16.4 million budget gap while making capital improvements to education and public safety.

“With this budget, we are pressing forward in our mission to make this government responsive to its people. That’s why we’re expanding the Human Services Hub, continuing our work to build a state-of-the-art Lower Bucks Government Services Center, finally meeting the commitment made to Bucks County Community College 50 years ago, and shoring up public safety infrastructure," Commissioner Chair Bob Harvie said in a statement.

Harvie is running in the Democratic congressional primary in the first Congressional district to potentially challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick.

State budget impasse and federal shutdown strain county finances

Commissioners said state and national issues impacted the county's finances in 2025 including the state's budget impasse and the federal government shutdown. The county gave Bucks County Community College a $4.6 million advance to ensure it could open for the fall semester. It also had to fund foodbanks during the shutdown.

"Unfortunately, just like everyone else, county governments are burdened by the weight of reckless trade policies and arbitrary tariffs, levied seemingly at random, that serve only to inflict pointless pain on Americans while aggravating our allies around the world," Vice Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia said.

Republican Gene DiGirolamo was the only vote against the budget.

