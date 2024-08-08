✅ Video and pictures were sent to The Bucks County SPCA about Narrow Way Farm

✅ Over 100 animals were taken from the property

✅ The owner of the farm has left the country, according to the BCSPCA

WRIGHTSTOWN, Pa. — The Bucks County SPCA on Tuesday removed more than 100 animals living in squalor.

The agency opened an investigation after receiving several complaints about sick and dying animals at Narrow Way Farm on Worthington Mill Road in Wrightstown. Members of the BCSPCA's Humane Law Enforcement team found dead animals and animals living in filthy conditions.

One rescuer told NewtownPaNow.com that the conditions at the farm were among the worst she had ever seen. According to the BCSPCA, the farm has offered "Sip and Snuggle" events allowing customers to cuddle a goat.

Rescuers took 25 of the sickest animals to the BCSPCA's Quakertown Shelter. A goat died at the shelter on Wednesday morning.

The owner of the farm, Abigail O’Keefe, has left the country, according to the BCSPCA. The agency said they negotiated with O'Keefe to surrender the animals for care.

BCSPCA needs help from the public

A state veterinarian determined that heavy parasite load, which occurs largely because of the animal's environment, was the suspected cause of death for multiple sheep and goats, officials said. Some of the thin animals had been fed a poor diet, officials said.

Other animals have a contagious but treatable condition known commonly as foot scald, which makes their feet appear to be lame. Some of the goats appear to have respiratory symptoms, officials said.

The BCSPCA is looking for anyone in Pennsylvania who can adopt some of the animals removed from Narrow Way. Donations are also needed to help cover the costs of providing care.

U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., 1st District, thanked the BCSPCA for their “swift and heroic rescue efforts.”

“The abandonment of these innocent animals by the farm's owner, leaving them to suffer in inhumane conditions, is a cowardly act devoid of any moral conscience,” Fitzpatrick said in a written statement. “Cruelty in any form it manifests has no home in our community or anywhere in our nation, and those responsible must and will be held accountable.”

