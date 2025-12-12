🚨 A Bucks County man accused of assaulting three young girls fled to El Salvador

🚨 U.S. Marshals returned the suspect to Pennsylvania 11 months after his arrest

🚨 Noel Yanes faces multiple child-sex crime charges

WARMINSTER, Pa. — A Bucks County man who fled the country after being charged with sexually assaulting three girls over several years was extradited to the United States.

District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said Noel Angel Yanes, 45, was charged in Feb. 2024 with seven counts each of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor and indecent assault.

Yanees was initially arrested in El Salvador on Jan. 8 and brought back to the U.S. by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday. He was arraigned in Bucks County on Thursday morning and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $500,000 bail.

Noel Angel Yanes upon his return to the U.S. Noel Angel Yanes upon his return to the U.S. (@USMS_Philly via X) loading...

DA vows justice for 'the most vulnerable'

Yanes is accused of raping a five-year-old several times over the course of six years. Another child said she was assaulted three times when she was between the ages of 4 and 6 while another victim was raped when she was 8 years old.

“The capture and return of Noel Angel Yanes is a testament to the relentless pursuit of justice by all agencies involved. To those who commit crimes against the most vulnerable and believe they can evade accountability by fleeing across borders, this should serve as a clear message: you will be found, apprehended, and brought back to face the consequences of your actions," Schorn said in a statement.

