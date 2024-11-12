Bucks County SEPTA police officer faces child porn charges

WARMINSTER, Pa. — A SEPTA driver from Bucks County was charged with distributing child pornography, according to numerous media reports.

Agents from the FBI's Philadelphia office charged Brian Zenszer, 43, of Warminster on Nov. 5, according to Fox Philadelphia reporter Steve Keeley. He is being held without bail until a hearing in federal court on Wednesday.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch told PALivingNews.com in an email that the agency is cooperating with the FBI.

"The allegations are disturbing, and we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness and urgency. At this time, there are no allegations of criminal behavior linked to the individual’s work for the SEPTA Transit Police Department. The individual has been placed on leave pending termination," Busch said.

The FBI Philadelphia on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

