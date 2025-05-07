🚨 The resident was told there was a warrant out for their arrest

🚨 The matter could be resolved with a "significant amount of money"

🚨 How could you avoid being scammed?

A Bucks County resident paid a "significant amount of money" to avoid arrest after being shown what turned out to be a fake warrant.

District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said a resident received a call claiming a warrant was out for their immediate arrest. The matter could be settled by paying a "significant" amount of money or risk "immediate arrest." The call was followed up with picture of the arrest warrant.

"This is a stark reminder that scammers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their tactics. They often prey on fear and urgency to trick unsuspecting individuals into sending money or personal information," Schorn said.

Gold bar scam

A 76-year-old Barnegat, New Jersey man lost $200,000 in gold bars after receiving a message from someone on April 16 purporting to be with AppleCare claiming his bank account was hacked.

The scammer told the man that the only way to protect his account was to convert the cash into bars. The man believed what he was being told, including that a courier from the Federal Reserve would come by his home and pick up the gold.

The scammers contacted the man a second time and successfully got him to make a second purchase of gold bars for $550,000. The bars would be delivered to him on Monday. The couriers were greeted this time by New Jersey State Police troopers.

Schorn had some advice on how to avoid being scammed by someone purporting to be with law enforcement. Law enforcement agencies will NEVER demand immediate payment via text message, phone call, or email to avoid arrest. Official communication regarding fines or legal obligations will typically be through official mail.

Never give out personal information, such as your Social Security number, bank account details, or credit card numbers, over the phone or via text message to someone you don't know. Legitimate agencies will not ask for this information in this manner.

Be wary of urgent and threatening language. Scammers often use aggressive tactics to pressure you into acting quickly without thinking.

Always verify the identity of the person contacting you. If someone claiming to be from law enforcement contacts you, do not hesitate to hang up and independently verify their identity by calling the official number of your local police department or sheriff's office. You can find these numbers on your local government's official website.

Do not click on suspicious links or attachments in text messages or emails from unknown sources. These can lead to malicious websites designed to steal your information.

Talk to someone you trust before making any decisions based on a suspicious communication. A fresh perspective can often help identify a scam.If you have been contacted by someone claiming to be law enforcement and demanding payment, DO NOT send money. Instead, report the incident immediately to your local police department or sheriff's office. You can also file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom