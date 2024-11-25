🚨'Drunksgiving' is the nickname for the night before Thanksgiving

Several police departments in Bucks County will be conducting enhanced DUI

enforcement patrols on Wednesday night, the day before Thanksgiving.

With many people returning home for the holiday the night has earned the nicknames "Drinksgiving" and "Black Wednesday" because of the excessive drinking some people engage in. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 184 fatalities in traffic crashes that involved one or more drivers who had a blood alcohol level of .08 or higher during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bucks County District Attorney Jen Shorn issued the warning about extra patrols in a video statement Monday. She did not disclose which departments will be on extra patrol.

"If you plan on celebrating please plan ahead with a sober ride home. Don't don't drink and drive and don't do drugs. Thanksgiving is a time to enjoy with family and friends and we want everyone to be safe," Shorn said.

Trevose Station and Warrington police both ran checkpoints for the St. Patrick's Day holiday.

PennDOT offered these suggestions for a safe St. Patrick's Day celebration:

Always drive 100 percent sober. Even one alcoholic beverage could be one too many.

Make a plan: Before you have even one drink, designate a sober driver to get you home safely. If you wait until you've been drinking to make this decision, you might not make the best one.

Designate a sober driver or call a rideshare or taxi. Getting home safely is always worth it.

If it's your turn to be the designated driver, take your job seriously, and don't drink.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, call 911.

