NEWTOWN, Pa. — The Bucks County Health Department issued a warning about possible measles exposure at a Starbucks.

The vaccinated county resident recently traveled to Texas. After returning, the resident visited several locations while potentially contagious.

Among the locations he visited was a Starbucks at the Village at the Newtown shopping center on South Eagle Road between 10:50 a.m. and noon, on Wednesday, March 19.

The person tested positive for measles on Wednesday evening, the first reported case in Bucks County. According to the health department, the man is experiencing "relatively mild" symptoms.

Anyone who visited the store at the same time should monitor for symptoms. Infected individuals generally begin to experience symptoms within 10-14 days of exposure.

6 ABC Action News reported that the Starbucks is temporarily closed.

The Health Department has contact-traced all other locations where the individual is known to have traveled, and people potentially exposed to the virus during those times will be notified.

Measles under the microscope Measles under the microscope (CDC) loading...

Cases in PA and NJ

Cases have been reported in Montgomery County and Philadelphia by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The New Jersey Department of Health confirmed three cases as of March 21 but did not disclose their locations.

Recently, measles have been reported in Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.

In the U.S., cases and outbreaks are generally traced to someone who caught the disease abroad. It can then spread, especially in communities with low vaccination rates. In 2019, the U.S. saw 1,274 cases and almost lost its status of having eliminated measles.

Signs & Symptoms of Measles (CDC) Measles symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after contact with the virus. Common measles symptoms include: High fever (may spike to more than 104° F)

Cough

Runny nose (coryza)

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Rash

ComplicationsMeasles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years of age. Common complications are ear infections and diarrhea. Serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis.

