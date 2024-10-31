Bucks County man charged in wild Philly car meet-ups

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man considered to be a leader in the group that organized out-of-control meetups in Philadelphia in Septemberwas arrested Friday by

A large group of vehicles gathered for an illegal car meetup in Northeast Philadelphia on Sept. 21, one of a dozen in the city that weekend, according to Philadelphia police. The cars were involved in what police described as "dangerous behavior" including drifting, starting fires and vandalizing police vehicles.

Joseph Cavanaugh, 21, was taken into custody at his home on Coral Lane by Philadelphia police on Friday. He was charged with aggravated assault, causing risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, crimimal conspiracy, simple assault, fleeing police, disorderly conduct and reckless charges.

"This is a very significant arrest today. He's pretty much at the top of the organization when it comes to planning the event," Philadelphia police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum told 6 ABC Action News.

Many of the drivers tried to flee after officers found them. Police and the District Attorney's Office vowed to find those involved and responsible for organizing the meet ups.

“The PPD, in collaboration with our office, are using every resource at our disposal to ensure that you are held accountable for your reckless, dangerous behavior," Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Esack, supervisor of the DAO’s Carjacking Enforcement Unit.

Rosenbaum told Fox Philadelphia other arrests are coming.

