🚨Woman found dead in Levittown after reporting sexual assault to police

🚨Prosecutors say suspect followed victim hours after she ended their relationship

🚨Yujun Ren, of Philadelphia, is charged with homicide, stalking and gun crimes

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who went to the police for help was found dead a day later — killed by her boyfriend, who she had accused of rape hours earlier.

The victim went to the Philadelphia police on the night of Feb. 7 to report a sexual assault by Yujun Ren, 32, at his home that afternoon, Bristol Township police revealed.

After Yen left for work, the victim decided to end their relationship, packed up her belongings from his home and blocked communications, she told police.

She also told police that she was afraid of Ren and that he had a firearm he carried "everywhere." Yen has a concealed carry permit and is registered for a Mossberg MC20, according to police.

Officials in Philadelphia and Bucks County have not explained why Ren was not arrested after the victim made her report.

A GoFundMe campaign and the complaint identified the victim as Yuan Yuan Lu, 28, who came to the United States from China with her father in 2009, hoping for a better life.

License plate readers tracked suspect to Bucks County home

Using license plate readers, police learned that Yen followed his girlfriend to her home in his Lexus just before sunrise on Sunday, Feb. 8. Yen also spoke to her on the phone between 1 and 2 a.m., police said.

Yen told police he got out when she parked and spoke through a closed door. He claimed that she said "hurtful things" about their cats and dogs that she had removed from his apartment. He said he took a gun out of his waistband only to scare her, but it discharged accidentally.

Police charged Yen with criminal homicide, possession of an instrument of crime and stalking.

Philadelphia police confirmed that a report was taken about Yen but could not provide details. A spokesman for the District Attorney's office referred questions to Philadelphia police.

