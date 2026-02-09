🐶 Bucks County to enforce dog licensing laws March 1

🐶 Dog owners face fines of up to $500 for noncompliance

🐶 License tags must be visible on a dog’s collar under Pennsylvania law

Bucks County will begin to enforce its dog licensing law in March with owners who don't comply risk a $500 fine.

State law requires all dogs to be licensed when they are adopted or purchased and a license tag visible on their collar. Licenses cost $10.80 per year or $52.80 for a lifetime. Bucks County Treasurer Mark Moffa says PA Dog Wardens will begin enforcement on March 1.

Moffa told Patch that licenses help with the identification of lost pets and to help reunite them with their owners. They are easily visible to whoever finds the pet and include a phone number for the state Treasurer's Office which issues the licenses.

Where dog license fees go

The fees fund the state wardens who monitor dangerous dogs, investigate dog bites, inspect kennels, prosecute those running illegal kennel ensure dogs in breeding operations get veterinary care.

Licenses are available online on county websites, in-person or by mail through a county treasurer's office or by mail.

