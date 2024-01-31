💻 The county CAD system was hit by a ransomware attack

WARMINSTER, Pa. — The Bucks County computer-aided dispatch system was restored nine days after a ransomware attack rendered it unavailable.

County spokesman James O'Malley said that access had been restored Tuesday which once again allows dispatchers to take information from 911 calls and get it quickly to police, fire and ambulance teams. Dispatchers had to use backup systems to document and dispatch calls.

The county emergency communications center also regained access to state and federal databases. At no time was the county's ability to receive calls interrupted.

O'Malley would not disclose if a ransom was paid or the process to restore access.

“We here at Emergency Services cannot say enough about the kindness, professionalism and patience our first responder community has extended to us during this outage – especially to our 911 dispatchers who have been working extra hard,” said Emergency Services Director Audrey Kenny.

Another cybersecurity incident in NJ

O'Malley said the county will have a renewed focus on network security going forward.

The Freehold, NJ school district was closed on Monday following a "cybersecurity incident" discovered Sunday night. Classes resumed on Tuesday.

Superintendent Neil Dickinson said the incident affected "network systems crucial for daily operations" but did not disclose the specific school functions impacted inside the district's eight schools.

