Red light cameras come to another Bucks County town

🚦Red light enforcement cameras were approved for two intersections

🚦Bristol Township will not benefit financially from violations

🚦No start date was discussed during the meeting

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two more Bucks County intersections will be equipped with red light cameras in the new year.

The Bristol Township Council at its Dec. 19 meeting unanimously adopted an ordinance that would allow for the installation of the cameras along Route 13, officially known as automated red light enforcement cameras, at Green Lane and at Edgerly Road.

Mark Devich, of Sensys Gatso, the company that will maintain the system, told the meeting that two or three images and a short :10 second video will be recorded during a violation. None of the images will capture the driver in accordance with state law.

As in other towns that have the cameras already each violation will be reviewed by a police officer, Devich explained.

"If an officer was on scene what would they site for because they're going to the ultimate arbitrator," Devich told the meeting.

The fine will be $100 and go towards operating costs for the system. No insurance points will result from a violation.

Red light camera on Route 611 at Bristol Road in Warrington, Pa

'We have to do something'

Council President Craig Bowen spoke in favor of the cameras after watching drivers speed through red lights on Route 13.

"I'm the last guy that wants to put '1984' cameras all over but we have to do something on these red lights on 13. It's brutal. PennDOT came in, they thought shrinking the road from thee and four lanes back to two was going to slow traffic," Bowen said.

A resident asked about increases in vehicles being rear-ended by drivers in Suffolk County in New York slamming on the brakes to avoid going through a red light camera. Devich said that Bensalem and Warrington, which implemented red light cameras in 2024, reported decreases in those crashes.

A copy of the meeting's agenda and ordinance was not available on the township website. A date for the program to start was not discussed during the meeting.

LevittownNow.com was first to report on the new cameras.

