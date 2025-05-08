Warrant issued for Bucks County AutoZone robbery suspect
LOWER SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. — Police are looking for a man who showed a gun after holding up an automotive parts store in April.
Lower Southampton police Detective Sgt. Douglas Heiduk told 6 ABC Action News that suspect Michael James Dundala, 42, of Bristol Township, pulled up his shirt to show a handgun and pointed it at employees. A cellphone video taken by one of the employees led to a positive identification of Dundala.
Dundala left the scene on a motorcycle with New Jersey plates Y621T.
Considered armed and dangerous
A warrant was issued for Dundala's arrest on charges of robbery, retail theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault, terroristic threats and possessing an instrument of crime.
Police said Dundala is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about his location should call Lower Southampton Township Police at 215-357-1234.
