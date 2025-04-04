Family members struck,killed by high speed Amtrak train, cops say

🚨 3 people were reported on the tracks near the Bristol, PA train station

🚨 Officers could not reach them before they were hit

🚨 The group on the tracks are from the same family, police say

BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa — Three members of the same family died after being struck by a high speed Acela Amtrak train in Bucks County Thursday evening.

Amtrak train 85 was traveling from Boston to Richmond, Va., at approximately 6:10 p.m. when it struck the individuals on the tracks at the Bristol Borough train station, Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said in an email. None of the 236 on board were injured.

Bristol Borough Police Chief Joseph Moors said police were called to check on people on the track but officers did not reach them before there were hit. He said they were all from the family but did not disclose their identites.

"This was a horrific tragedy," during a media briefing on Thursday night.

Family on the tracks

Fox Philadelphia’s Steve Keely reports that one of the victims was a male juvenile whose father was trying to help him get off the tracks when all three were hit.

Service on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor and SEPTA’s Trenton line was interrupted but was restored late Thursday night.

Another person was struck and killed on the tracks just north of the area in Cornwell Heights on Wednesday afternoon, according to Amtrak.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

