2 arrested in Bucks County parking lot fight

WARRINGTON, Pa. — Two people were arrested in connection with a fight at a BJ's Wholesale Club on Saturday.

Warrington police said a fight was reported in the parking lot of the retailer along Route 611 (Easton Road) south. Three people injured in the fight told officers they were jumped and struck when they tried to break up the fight.

One of the victims, a woman, was hit in the face, according to police.

Map shows locations of BJ's Wholesale Club and Walmart on Route 611 in Warrington Map shows locations of BJ's Wholesale Club and Walmart on Route 611 in Warrington (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Captured across the street

Christopher Grantano, 21, and Ty Grantano, 20, were taken into custody after being found behind the Walmart. They were each charged with simple assault, harrassment and disorderly conduct. Police did not disclose the relationship between the men arrested or what prompted the fight.

An arrest warrant will be issued for a third person individual police say was involved in the fight.

