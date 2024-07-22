Biden exits presidential race, praised by Bucks County Democrats

⭕ President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the nominee

Bucks County Democrats thanked President Joe Biden for his years of service as he quits the presidental race on Sunday.

After weeks of speculation about his political future following his poor performance during the first presidential debate with Donald Trump, Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party nominee.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," Biden said in a statement. He will address the nation later this week.

Biden said he will serve out his full term.

Biden saved democracy

State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, chairman of the Bucks County Democratic Committee, said Biden has done more in his three and a half years as president than most do in two terms. He said the decision was not an easy one for the 81-year-old but putting the country ahead of himself was indicative of his decency and character.

"History will judge Joseph R. Biden as one of the greatest presidents since the end of World War II. It will also record him as having saved American Democracy once, in 2020, and with this selfless act today, very likely this year as well," wrote on the committee's Facebook page.

Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who along with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy could be Harris' running mate, called Biden a "patriot" who served the country honorably on his personal X account.

"President Biden has gotten an incredible amount done to move our country forward, defend our democracy, and protect real freedom," Shapiro wrote. "I am proud to work by his side and am grateful for his leadership and his unwavering commitment to delivering for Pennsylvania — the Commonwealth that raised him."

Sen. Bob Casey on his X account wrote that Biden always dedicated himself to improving the lives of Americans.

"He deserves our gratitude for his historic achievements, including rebuilding our economy after the pandemic and delivering the largest infrastructure investment in modern history," Casey wrote. He has had an exemplary career in public service. He is a patriot who has always put our country first.

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman and Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick did not issue statements.

The Bucks County Republican Committee took the occasion to make a pitch for Trump.

"While the democrats have no clue who their nominee will be, we know who we’re working to get elected this year! The choice has never been clearer! We must elect Donald Trump and J.D. Vance in November," the committee wrote on its Facebook page.

