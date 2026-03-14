🚨A Bucks County man is accused of sextorting teen girls since 2018

🚨Investigators say David Ajiri used fake social media identities to trick

🚨Police believe many more victims may exist and released his online accounts

BENSALEM, Pa. — A man suspected of "sextorting" teenage girls as young as 14 across the country since 2018 has surrendered to police, who released a lengthy list of his online accounts to find victims.

Bensalem police say David Ajiri, 25, of Bensalem, used three dozen social media names and profiles to pose as both males and females to communicate with women and girls and convince them to send him intimate images or videos in exchange for payment.

Ajiri never came through with payment and when asked about it, threatened to send the material to friends, family members, or social media contacts unless they continued providing the explicit content, money, or both. Ajiri sent his targets lists of specific images to send. In some cases, the material was sold online, according to police.

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Investigation began after police in Colorado contacted Bensalem

Police say Ajiri often contacted the same victims under different identities.

The case came to light when police in Arvada, Colorado contacted Bensalem police.Ajiri surrendered to the Jefferson Count, Colorado Sheriff's Office on Monday. Police believe there are "many more" people who sent images to Ajiri.

Bensalem and Arvada police have identified the following as profile names and platforms used by Ajiri:

Names used:

Brandon Cress

Brandon Ali

David E

Cristian Ortiz

David Andrews

Dylan M

Damon A

Danny Rodriguez

Dave Jordan

Dave E

Christan Morris

Adam Russell

Dave Jordan

Dylan Michaels

David Jaeger

Anthony

Anthony Matthews

Jay

Jay A

DJay

Mike Green

Mike Brandon

Dante

Brad Manning

Names used when posing as women:

Mckenzie

McKenzie Jensenn

Kenzie

Kensy

Kensi

Kens

Kels

Kelsi

Lexi

Instagram accounts used:

brandoncress87

crort786

mikegreen876

mikegbrandon0

brandc428

nbalifer23

davidandrews2054

dmol678

cro6788

oc65ks

Snapchat accounts used:

kenslove3

mikebrown867

chris.morris98

dajiri8535

Anyone who believes they communicated with David Ajiri should contact Arvada Police at 720-898-7171 and reference Case #AR25004692.

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