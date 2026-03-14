Police say Pa. predator used dozens of fake profiles to blackmail teen girls
🚨A Bucks County man is accused of sextorting teen girls since 2018
🚨Investigators say David Ajiri used fake social media identities to trick
🚨Police believe many more victims may exist and released his online accounts
BENSALEM, Pa. — A man suspected of "sextorting" teenage girls as young as 14 across the country since 2018 has surrendered to police, who released a lengthy list of his online accounts to find victims.
Bensalem police say David Ajiri, 25, of Bensalem, used three dozen social media names and profiles to pose as both males and females to communicate with women and girls and convince them to send him intimate images or videos in exchange for payment.
Ajiri never came through with payment and when asked about it, threatened to send the material to friends, family members, or social media contacts unless they continued providing the explicit content, money, or both. Ajiri sent his targets lists of specific images to send. In some cases, the material was sold online, according to police.
ALSO READ: Triumph Brewing Company in New Hope closed for good
Investigation began after police in Colorado contacted Bensalem
Police say Ajiri often contacted the same victims under different identities.
The case came to light when police in Arvada, Colorado contacted Bensalem police.Ajiri surrendered to the Jefferson Count, Colorado Sheriff's Office on Monday. Police believe there are "many more" people who sent images to Ajiri.
Bensalem and Arvada police have identified the following as profile names and platforms used by Ajiri:
Names used:
Brandon Cress
Brandon Ali
David E
Cristian Ortiz
David Andrews
Dylan M
Damon A
Danny Rodriguez
Dave Jordan
Dave E
Christan Morris
Adam Russell
Dave Jordan
Dylan Michaels
David Jaeger
Anthony
Anthony Matthews
Jay
Jay A
DJay
Mike Green
Mike Brandon
Dante
Brad Manning
Names used when posing as women:
Mckenzie
McKenzie Jensenn
Kenzie
Kensy
Kensi
Kens
Kels
Kelsi
Lexi
Instagram accounts used:
brandoncress87
crort786
mikegreen876
mikegbrandon0
brandc428
nbalifer23
davidandrews2054
dmol678
cro6788
oc65ks
Snapchat accounts used:
kenslove3
mikebrown867
chris.morris98
dajiri8535
Anyone who believes they communicated with David Ajiri should contact Arvada Police at 720-898-7171 and reference Case #AR25004692.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt