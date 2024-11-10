Man arranged to meet 11-year-old for sex, met by vigilante group

Keith Page (Bensalem police)

🚨 A man thought he had arranged to meet an 11-year-old girl for sex

🚨 He was met by members of the group Predator Poachers who went instead

🚨 Bensalem police discourage others from acting in vigilantism

 

BENSALEM, Pa. — A man confronted by a vigilante group after one its members posed as an 11-year-old girl he agreed to meet was charged by police.

Members of the Predator Poachers told Bensalem police one of their members agreed to "meet" Keith Page, 67, at his home, according to Bensalem police, During the next few weeks Page sent the girl sexually explicit photos and asked for some in return. He asked the girl not to tell her "mother" as he could get in trouble.

On the day the girl agreed to come to Page's home members of Predator Poachers went instead with a camera crew. Page was later interviewed by police and admitted having sexually explicit conversations with the "girl." Page was arrested and charged with attempted rape of a child under the age of 13, sexual abuse of children, corruption of minors, and related offenses.

He was arraigned and is being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10% of $2 million bail.

Police condone vigianties

Police said that they do not condone this method to confront sexual predators. The department says it has a "robust, proactive approach to identifying and prosecuting these types of offenders" that maintains "prosecutorial integrity."

Confrontations in the past have turned violent and led to a suicide in one case, according to police.

Predator Poachers on its Facebook page says its mission is to "protecting our children. Spreading awareness about local predators."

