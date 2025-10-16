🚨17 suspected child predators arrested in Bensalem this year

🚨Police say arrests linked to online sex solicitations and child pornography.

🚨Officials urge parents to monitor kids’ internet use

BENSALEM, Pa. — 17 suspected child predators have been arrested through the Bucks County department's efforts in 2025.

Bensalem Director of Public Safety William McVey said that throughout the year, the department has posted on their social media pages about the arrests to a positive response from the community.

Six of the arrests were for possession or distribution of child pornography, five arrests were for soliciting sex with a minor, and six were for soliciting sex and traveling for sex with a minor. In the latter six cases, all suspects were met by a Bensalem police officer.

Crackdown on online child exploitation in Bucks County

One of those cases involved Oscar Castillo-Peralta, 53, who police say drove from Pleasantville, New Jersey, to Bensalem to have sex with a 13-year-old he met over Kik, which he never got to do.

“The safety of our children remains our top priority,” said Mayor Joseph DiGirolamo. “Our police department continues to take an aggressive approach to identifying and arresting those who prey on minors.”

During a media briefing, McVey and Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said parents can protect their children from online predators by being vigilant about their children's internet use, monitoring their online communications and reporting suspicious activity to police.

