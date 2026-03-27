☑️ Parx Casino debuts its first-ever hotel after major renovation

☑️ 160-room Parxview Hotel adds suites, dining, and pool deck

☑️ Opening aligns with huge Philly events like World Cup & All-Star Game

BENSALEM, Pa. — The first hotel at Parx Casino opened with a ribbon-cutting on Thursday.

The 160-room Parxview Hotel is located in the former Inn at Fox Chase next door to the casino and track on Street Road in Bensalem. Greenwood Racing, the company that owns Parx, purchased the hotel in 2024 and refurbished it instead of building a hotel on 13 acres of land nearby.

The hotel includes a restaurant called The Bistro at Parxview, along with a sixth floor that contains 16 suites. There is a new fitness center, and a pool deck will open during the spring. A shuttle will take guests between the hotel and the casino. The hotel is completely smoke-free.

Boost for Bensalem business community

Parx Chief Operating Officer John Dixon told Levittown Now that the entire building was gutted during renovations and had not received a lot of attention in recent years.

"It's a great addition to our business community," Bensalem Mayor Joe DiGirolamo told the Bucks County Courier Times.

The hotel comes online during what will be a busy tourist season in the Philadelphia area.

The FIFA World Cup will be played in Philadelphia along with the Major League Baseball All-Star Game and events for the nation's 250th anniversary.

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