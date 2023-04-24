‘Jackass’ co-star Bam Margera wanted by PA State Police after weekend assault

⚫ “Bam” Margera was wanted by PA State Police after a weekend assault

⚫ Margera is accused of attacking a family member on Sunday

⚫ The former “Jackass” costar has been involved in a recent string of trouble

Pennsylvania State Police have been seeking troubled stunt celebrity Brandon “Bam” Margera, after he allegedly attacked his own brother and then ran off into a wooded area.

The incident happened on Sunday in Chester County, according to state police, who issued an arrest warrant for the skateboard turned former “Jackass” co-star.

While the police did not identify the man who suffered minor injuries in Pocopson Township, The New York Post Page Six reported it was Margera’s older brother, Jess.

Anyone with information on Bam Margera’s location was asked to contact PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022.

The same Page Six report said that Margera was facing four counts of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and one count of simple assault.

ARCHIVE 2013 Bam Margera at Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa New York Special Screening on Oct. 21, 2013 (Jamie McCarthyGetty Images) ARCHIVE 2013 Bam Margera at Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa New York Special Screening on Oct. 21, 2013 (Jamie McCarthyGetty Images) loading...

Margera, PA native, involved in new worrisome incidents for months

The West Chester native has been to rehab sporadically for substance abuse since 2009 and has also had a history of run-ins with the police.

In the past year or so, Margera has been involved in a string of distressing incidents.

Last June, the ex-stunt man went missing from a Florida treatment center and was eventually found at a local hotel.

Police body cam footage of that incident was used in a podcast interview with Margera that was posted to Youtube on Monday afternoon.

Back in February, Margera’s wife, Nicole Boyd, filed for legal separation, while listing their actual breakup date as September 2021, according to Complex.

The former couple have a five-year-old son together.

In March, TMZ reported that Margera was charged with domestic violence in California, where he had been living with a current girlfriend who said that the former stuntman had kicked her.

Later that month, TMZ also reported that Margera had been charged with public intoxication after making a scene at a West Coast restaurant where his estranged wife and son were eating.

Earlier in April, there was also a temporary restraining order filed against Margera after a neighbor said he violently threatened him, according to TMZ. That order was ultimately dismissed.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

