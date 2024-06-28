Pa. teens charged in Jersey Shore arcade assault

🔵 A Pennsylvania man was allegedly assaulted inside a North Wildwood arcade

🔵 Police posted surveillance video images of the suspects

🔵 They turned themselves into police several weeks later

IVYLAND BOROUGH, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania teens were charged in the alleged assault of a man inside an arcade.

North Wildwood police said a Pennsylvania man was assaulted in the area of 26th Avenue and the boardwalk in North Wildwood by two people on June 8. Police sought help from the public in identifying the suspects by posting several images of them and a blue pickup truck they traveled in that day.

Two teens, a 16-year-old from Ivyland and a 17-year-old from Philadelphia, turned themsevles into North Wildwood police on Wednesday. The teens had been identified to police in several tips. Their identities were not disclosed publicly due to their age.

ALSO READ: Police evacuate North Wildwood pier for man armed with gun

Both are charged on a juvenile complaint with third-degree aggravated assault and third- degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault.

Police did not disclose a motive for the assault or if those involved knew each other.

Kenneth Golembewski, the father of the alleged, victim told 6 ABC Action News that the pair said something to his son's girlfriend, which triggered an argument. The argument turned physical when his son Lucas was pushed to the ground and kicked in the face, according to Golembewski.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Look for these NJ athletes at the Paris Olympics There will be lots of NJ ties in Paris for the Olympic games this summer, running July 26 through Aug. 11 — with events airing on NBC and online at NBC.com. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

10 Items You're Forbidden From Throwing Away in PA These 10 items are prohibited from being thrown in your everyday garbage can, according to Waste Management. Gallery Credit: Gianna