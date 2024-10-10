Fire destroys roof of Bucks County bar

🔥 The fire started around 4 a.m. at the Grandview Plaza in Bensalem

🔥 The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes

🔥 A dance studio in the plaza said it had not sustained any damage

BENSALEM — Flames heavily damaged the roof of a popular Bucks County bar and restaurant in a strip mall early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at the Andalusia Bar and Grill on Bristol Pike in the Grandview Plaza in Bensalem sending flames through the roof, Bensalem Township Fire Battalion Chief Robert Sponheimer told CBS Philadelphia. Video shows most of flames coming from the the Andalusia.

The fire was brought under control in about 90 minutes.

The fire was stopped from spreading to other businesses, according to Third District Volunteer Fire Company Station 14 on their Facebook page.

Video shows the roof partially collapsed.

Sponheimer told NBC Philadelphia the bar had been a "staple in the community" that was renovated by new ownership within the past few years.

Dance With Celeste, another business in the shopping plaza, wrote on its Facebook page that an initial look inside shows no smoke or water damage.

"I received a phone call from the manager of the shopping center saying we are not allowed in the building without a fire marshall. So we will be closed tonight and until further notice,'" owner Noreen Janice wrote on the studio Facebook page. She said the studio has been on the lower level of the shopping center for 20 years.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Sponheimer.

