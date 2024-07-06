Key road to close for 2 weeks in Bucks County, Pa.

🚧 Access will be possible to businesses and residences during the closure

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Drivers through Richboro will have one more traffic issue to deal with as key road closes for two weeks after the Independence Day holiday.

PennDOT will close Almshouse Road (Route 332) to thru traffic in the Richboro section of Northampton Township between Second Street Pike (Route 232) and Jacksonville Road on Monday, July 8. The closure will allow for drainage pipe replacement just west of the intersection of Hatboro and Almshouse Road.

The township suggests using Bristol Road, Jacksonsville Road and Second Street as alternatives for thru traffic.

The work should be complete by Saturday, July 20, weather permitting.

Nearby paving project

Northampton police said that there will still be access to businesses and residences from Hatboro Road and Jacksonville Road but no thru traffic.

"For residents on Creekside Drive, the PennDOT Project may extend to that area of Almshouse Road and may require you to enter from Hatboro Road during the construction," police said in a statement.

Drivers have had to endure a nighttime milling and paving project on Second Street Pike and Richboro Road (Route 332) since May that has closed lanes and caused delays while crews set up and breakdown.

