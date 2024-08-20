🐶Six dogs were left in the Morrisville Dog Park with a note

🐶The dogs were recused from a house with too many dogs

🐶Cops want to know more about that house

MORRISVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. — Police want to talk to the person who left six dogs in the borough's dog park about the situation he said he rescued them from.

The six dogs were found inside the fence of the Morrisville dog park on Saturday morning. A handwritten note from the person who left them said they had been rescued from "an old lady who has too many dogs." They were the result of her dogs "that keep getting pregnant."

"At this time the Morrisville police department is more concerned about the remaining animals that are in the care of the original owner. Although the Morrisville police department does not condone the abandonment of any animals, there is a larger issue in this case that we would like to isolate and make sure these animals are all safe," Morrisville police Cpl. Lew Halas wrote in a statement.

Note left taped to a sign at the Morrisville Dog Park with abandoned dogs 8/10/24 Note left taped to a sign at the Morrisville Dog Park with abandoned dogs 8/10/24 (Morrisville Borough Police) loading...

No clues about the dogs past

An image of the note released by Morrisville police did not indicate where the original owner lives.

Morrisville police told CBS Philadelphia that the Bucks County SPCA's New Hope shelter took in three of the dogs. Three others were adopted on the spot.

