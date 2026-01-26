☑️ Police say a Bucks County man left his roommate’s German Shepherd in a park

☑️ The dog was discovered days later and determined by vets to be malnourished

☑️The roommate surrendered to police and faces animal cruelty charges

WARRINGTON, Pa. — A Bucks County man is accused of abandoning his roommate’s dog outside in the cold near the PA Turnpike while he was in the hospital.

The dog owner told police he was admitted to a rehabilitation center on Dec. 2 and left his German Shepherd named Abby in the care of his roommate, Steven Henry Coakley, 63. He reported Abby as missing on Dec. 26.

Coakley told police he had become frustrated with the 1.5 year old dog 's poor behavior after his roommate left. Abby constantly whined, relieving herself inside the apartment and caused other damage to the apartment.

The investigation found that Coakley took the dog to a park in Lansdale near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. He threw a frisbee several times with Abby and on the final throw Coakley took off while Abby fetched it leaving her with no food, water or shelter.

With temperatures in the mid 30s on Dec. 12 police found Abby in the park and took her to the SCPA. She was found to be malnourished by the SCPA's veterinarians.

Coakley surrendered to Warrington police on Jan. 14. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, cruelty to animal and two neglect of animal charges.

