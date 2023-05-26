7 kids, caged animals in disgusting trailer with locked fridge in Bucks County, Pa.

🔴 A neighbor first noticed three children in dirty clothes and barefoot

🔴 Police found four more children inside a trailer thought to be abandoned

🔴 Dogs, caged rats and a 4-foot reptile called a Tegu were also found

WEST ROCKHILL, Pa. — Seven children were found living in absolute filth inside a trailer with a locked refrigerator, caged animals and a lack of sanitary products that led to several of the children requiring immediate medical attention.

Pennridge Regional Police Chief Paul T. Dickinson Jr. said that in April, a neighbor reported seeing three barefoot children in dirty clothes coming in and out of the trailer on Roseann Lane in West Rockhill.

Police found seven children ages 4 to 16 wearing ill-fitting, dirty clothes. Their refrigerator was padlocked and the trailer was deemed unsanitary.

Their parents, Shane Robertson, 47, and Crystal Robertson, 36, were each charged with seven felony counts of endangering the welfare of children. Both posted 10% of their $10,000 bail and were released.

Map showing Roseann Lane in West Rockhill

Normal exterior, horror interior

According to the affidavit in the case, Crystal Robertson told police she had to put a lock on the refrigerator because the children were "stealing" everything and called them "garbage disposals with legs."

Crystal Robertson gave the officers the key to the bicycle lock and found very little food inside.

The exterior of the house appeared to look fairly normal. Conditions inside were horrific with bugs and an odor present, according to the affidavit.

Officers found two dozen caged rats as well as dogs, cats, turtles, rabbits, snakes, toads and a 4-foot reptile.

A washing machine was broken with piles of dirty clothes and garbage all around it.

A mattress was in the middle of a bedroom with linens containing feces.

There was no soap, toothpaste or other hygenic products in the home.

The sheetrock was in need of repair, the piping under the kitchen sink was corroded and an exhaust fan was caked with dust.

The oven appeared to never have been cleaned and the only visible food was for animals.

The floors inside the house were plywood that had deteriorated to the point where they would sink so low the ground under the trailer would be visible.

Trailer in West Rockhill where 7 children were found living in filth 5/25/23

Serious physical and mental health issues

A medical exam found the children were malnourished with some having low kidney function. Two kids had to have their heads shaved due to severe matting and maggots while two needed extensive dental treatment.

During interviews with officers, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and representatives from the Bucks County Children and Youth Social Services Agency, the children said they did not like to be around other people and displayed signs of social anxiety.

The children took the children into protective custody and were taken to Grand View Hospital for medical treatment. They are now living with other relatives or foster families.

