🔥 A detached multi-vehicle garage was fully engulfed by fire

🔥 The gas tanks of the vehicle exploded

🔥 One person was flown to a hospital for treatment of severe burns

WARRINGTON, Pa. - One person was injured late Sunday night after a fire destroyed a detached garage, according to published reports.

The multi-vehicle garage was completely engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the home on Willow Lane in Warrington, around 11:30 p.m., according to Doylestown Fire Marshal Rick Schea. As a precaution, several neighboring homes were evacuated.

Explosions were heard coming from the garage that originated in the gas tanks of six vehicles parked in and around the garage, according to Schea. One person was flown from the house by medical helicopter for treatment of severe burns.

The fire did not spread to the main house, Schea said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

When will NJ theme parks open for the 2024 season? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

PA Airports Forbid You From Checking These 7 Items Trying to figure out exactly what you can't bring with you in your checked luggage on vacation? Here's just a few! Gallery Credit: Gianna